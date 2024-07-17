Sports

Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu set to stay at club

Samuel Boadu Go2XsAI3WG2 Samuel Boadu

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Samuel Boadu, a seasoned coach, is anticipated to remain with Berekum Chelsea for the forthcoming football season.

He previously took charge of the team temporarily, assuming the role during the latter part of the Ghana Premier League season.

Boadu's impressive performance resulted in the club securing a commendable third-place finish in the domestic league.

As his initial contract came to an end, the club's management has initiated discussions with Boadu regarding a potential extension of his contract.

