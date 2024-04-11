Berekum Chelsea come from behind to beat Dreams FC 3-2

Berekum Chelsea scored twice in the final minutes game to secure the win

Berekum Chelsea capitalized on their home advantage by defeating Dreams FC in the 25th matchday of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The Bibires displayed a strong performance to secure a win at the Golden City on Wednesday afternoon.



Demonstrating an impressive performance, the club from Berekum came from behind to defeat the Still Believe lads and earn three points in the crucial match.



Chelsea took the lead 28 minutes into the game thanks to experienced forward Stephen Amankona, before the visitors equalized just before halftime through Eric Boateng.



After the break, Eric Boateng scored his second goal of the match to give Dreams FC the lead.



However, the home team fought back valiantly to claim victory against the Dawu-based club.

Stephen Amankona, the experienced forward, scored in the 84th minute to equalize for the hosts, while Shaibu Haruna netted the winning goal in injury time.



This victory propels Berekum Chelsea to 4th place in the Ghana Premier League standings with 38 points, while Dreams FC falls into the relegation zone.



The Still Believe lads now sit in 16th place on the Premier League table with 28 points, but they have two games in hand.