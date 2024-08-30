Berekum Chelsea officer Christopher suggests Zoom Congress if clubs are not allowed to speak

Fredua Christopher, an official of Berekum Chelsea, has suggested that future Congresses of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) be conducted via Zoom if clubs are not granted the opportunity to voice their concerns.

This proposal follows the 30th Ordinary Congress, which took place on August 26, 2024, at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, where it was reported that clubs were not allowed to pose questions.

