Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Berekum Chelsea officer Christopher suggests Zoom Congress if clubs are not allowed to speak

Fredua Christopher124.png Fredua Christopher

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fredua Christopher, an official of Berekum Chelsea, has suggested that future Congresses of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) be conducted via Zoom if clubs are not granted the opportunity to voice their concerns.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live