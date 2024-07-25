Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Bernard Tekpetey scores as Ludogorets dominate Dinamo Minsk in Champions League qualifier

Bernard Tekpetey55555 Bernard Tekpetey

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

Bernard Tekpetey, the Ghanaian winger, showcased his skills by scoring a remarkable goal for Ludogorets in their dominant 2-0 win against Dinamo Minsk during the UEFA Champions League Qualification Round 2.

The game took place at the Huvepharma Arena, where Tekpetey played for 78 minutes.

He opened the scoring early on in the 9th minute, capitalizing on a quick counterattack and receiving an accurate pass from Polish midfielder Piotrowski before firing a strong shot past the Dinamo Minsk goalkeeper.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana