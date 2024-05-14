Bernard Tekpetey secures fourth consecutive league title with Ludogorets

Bernard Tekpetey helped his team secure their fourth consecutive league title with Ludogorets

Ghanaian footballer Bernard Tekpetey has once again etched his name in history by aiding his team, PFC Ludogorets Razgrad, in clinching their fourth consecutive league title in the Bulgarian league.

Ludogorets secured their 13th league title with three matches left last Saturday by defeating CSKA Sofia with a convincing 3-1 win.



The 26-year-old striker has played a crucial role in Ludogorets’ achievements over the past four years, consistently delivering exceptional performances on the pitch.



This season, the former Black Stars player has contributed an impressive total of 15 goals, scoring 10 of them himself and providing 5 assists.



He currently stands as the third-highest goal scorer on his team, trailing behind Swiss-Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah and Polish striker Jakub Piotrowski.

Tekpetey joined Ludogorets in the 2021-22 season from the German club Schalke 04 after a successful loan spell in the previous season and has continued to excel ever since.



His remarkable displays have garnered recognition from numerous football experts and fans of the Bulgarian league who have praised his talent.



Tekpetey has earned a special place in the hearts of Ludogorets supporters, with many seen wearing his jersey and chanting his name during matches.



As Ludogorets revel in their fourth consecutive league triumph, Tekpetey's significant contributions to the team’s success remain undeniable.