Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Besiktas Spokesman narrates how Daniel Amartey escaped ‘through back door’ to avoid transfers

Daniel Amartey123.png Daniel Amartey

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: Footballghana

Hüseyin Yücel, a spokesperson for Besiktas SK, shared details about Ghanaian player Daniel Amartey's efforts to prevent a transfer from the club this summer.

Yücel revealed that the ex-Leicester City defender attempted to evade a move to the Turkish lower division team, Eyüpspor, by sneaking out during negotiations.

Last season, the 29-year-old played in just 18 matches in the Turkish Super Lig after joining on a free transfer from Leicester, with only 12 of those being starts due to ongoing injury issues.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana