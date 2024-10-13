Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Beterbiev edges Bivol to become undisputed champion

Screenshot 20241013 091650.png Beterbiev edges Bivol to become undisputed champion

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Artur Beterbiev claimed victory over Dmitry Bivol by majority decision, securing the title of undisputed light-heavyweight world champion in a highly anticipated match that met expectations in Saudi Arabia.

The bout was closely contested, with 33-year-old Bivol initially taking the lead through his excellent movement and effective combinations.

However, 39-year-old Beterbiev responded with unwavering determination, applying constant pressure and delivering powerful punches to turn the tide in his favor.

Read full article

Source: BBC