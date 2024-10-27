Sports

Beto salvages late draw for Everton against Fulham

Screenshot 20241027 063753.png Beto scored his first league goal of the campaign to snatch a point for Everton

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Beto scored a crucial equalizer in the dying moments of the match, securing a draw for Everton against Fulham and maintaining their unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

