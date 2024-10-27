Beto salvages late draw for Everton against Fulham

Beto scored a crucial equalizer in the dying moments of the match, securing a draw for Everton against Fulham and maintaining their unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

Despite a disappointing performance that seemed to lead to a loss, Sean Dyche's team found hope when Beto converted Ashley Young’s pass in the 94th minute, bringing their unbeaten run to five matches.

"It means a lot for me," Beto shared with BBC Match of the Day. "I hadn't been playing much recently, so I needed to work hard, and as everyone says, hard work pays off."