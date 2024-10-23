Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Betway unveils game-changing Bet Saver feature to enhance sports betting experience

Screenshot 20241023 082746.png Bet Saver allows bettors to recover a portion of their wager

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Betway continues to lead the way in sports betting innovation with the introduction of Bet Saver, a feature aimed at providing bettors with a second chance when their bets don't go as expected.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live