Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Bibiani Gold Stars bolster squad with Karela United duo

Bibiani Gold Stars Newly Signed Players Bibiani Gold Stars newly signed players

Mon, 5 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bibiani Gold Stars have enhanced their roster for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season by acquiring the talents of Humin Dafie Mohammed and Samuel Atta Kumi from Karela United.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live