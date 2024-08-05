Bibiani Gold Stars bolster squad with Karela United duo

Bibiani Gold Stars have enhanced their roster for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season by acquiring the talents of Humin Dafie Mohammed and Samuel Atta Kumi from Karela United.

The pair brings a wealth of experience to the squad, having made a strong impression during their time at Karela United.



Their additions are anticipated to strengthen Gold Stars' chances of surpassing last season's 11th-place finish.



Both athletes have showcased exceptional abilities and commitment on the field, attributes that will be crucial to Gold Stars as they strive for a triumphant season.

Supporters can anticipate witnessing Mohammed and Kumi in action, as their presence is poised to elevate the team's performance.



Gold Stars will commence their season with a home fixture against Legon Cities, and the new recruits are expected to play a pivotal role in the team's pursuit of success.