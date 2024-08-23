Bibiani Goldstars midfielder Stephen Owusu Banahene shows gratitude to club after surgery

Stephen Owusu Banahene, a midfielder for Bibiani Goldstars, has conveyed his appreciation to the club following a successful surgical procedure.

The former Ashantigold midfield stalwart underwent surgery to address an injury that had sidelined him from competitive play.



Prior to his injury, Banahene had established himself as an integral part of the Bibiani Goldstars squad.



Now 30 years old, he is currently engaged in a rehabilitation program to facilitate his recovery and has expressed gratitude to the club's CEO, Akwasi Adu, as well as the entire team for their unwavering support during this difficult period.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to Goldstars, the fans, and the entire playing staff for their support and affection. I am particularly grateful to CEO Akwasi Adu for the tremendous assistance provided throughout this challenging time. With the backing of Goldstars, I have commenced my therapy,” he stated.



Banahene is optimistic about making a swift return to the field for Goldstars in the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.



Throughout his career, the 30-year-old defensive midfielder has accumulated 76 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, representing both Ashantigold and Bibiani Goldstars. He joined Goldstars in February 2023 after concluding his tenure with the former Ghana Premier League champions, Ashantigold.