'Biggest injustice in history' - Brazil reacts to Ballon d'Or result

Vinicius Jr scored 24 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid last season

Source: BBC

Brazilian journalists and politicians have expressed their discontent over Rodri being named the Ballon d'Or winner instead of Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius, 24, was the leading scorer for Real Madrid last season, contributing to their victories in both the Champions League and La Liga.



Meanwhile, Rodri, a midfielder for Manchester City, played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph in July and also celebrated wins in the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup with his club.

Rodri received the award in Paris on Monday, while Vinicius and his club representatives were notably absent from the event.



