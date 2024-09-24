Bills crush Jaguars while Commanders edge Bengals

Josh Allen (centre) was seventh overall pick for the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL draft

Source: BBC

Josh Allen delivered an impressive performance with four touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Buffalo Bills to a dominant 47-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, keeping their unbeaten season intact.

He connected with Dalton Kincaid, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, and Ty Johnson for scores, while James Cook added a rushing touchdown, propelling the Bills to a commanding 34-3 advantage by halftime.

In the third quarter, Brenton Strange caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence for the Jaguars, but Ray Davis capped off the game with a late rushing touchdown, sealing a resounding win for the Bills.



