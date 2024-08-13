Black Princesses depart Ghana for Columbia on Tuesday ahead of FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

The Black Princesses of Ghana are set to depart for Colombia on Tuesday, August 13, as they continue their preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Since June 27, the team has been engaged in rigorous training in Cape Coast, concentrating on tactical development, physical fitness, and enhancing team unity.



Recently, they relocated their training camp to Accra over the weekend to finalize their preparations prior to their journey to Colombia for the prestigious tournament.



In their last friendly match in Ghana before the World Cup, the Black Princesses faced a defeat, losing 3-1 to the Avenor Stars U15 boys at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.



A statement from the Ghana Football Association confirmed that the Black Princesses are scheduled to leave for Colombia on Tuesday, August 13.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup is set to take place from Saturday, August 31, to Sunday, September 22, 2024.



The Black Princesses will commence their tournament journey against Austria on Monday, September 2, followed by matches against Japan and New Zealand in Group E.



The team aspires to achieve a breakthrough in this tournament after six previous attempts that did not see them progress beyond the group stage.