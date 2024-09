The tournament runs from August 31 to September 22, 2024

The Black Princesses have left Accra for Colombia to compete in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Prior to their departure, the team played a preparatory match against Avenor All Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The tournament runs from August 31 to September 22, 2024.

Ghana's team will begin their campaign against Austria on September 2, with additional group E matches against Japan and New Zealand.



Read full article