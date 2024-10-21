Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle intensifies scouting ahead of WAFCON 2025

Nora Hauptle, the coach of the Black Queens, has been traveling across Europe to identify Ghanaian talent in preparation for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year.

Under her leadership, the West African team has successfully qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2018.



Recently, Hauptle was in France to observe Mia Irene Gyau during a match in the French Arkema Premiere League between Reims and Nantes.

She aims to persuade the granddaughter of former Black Stars player George Gyau to join the Black Queens.