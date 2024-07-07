Black Queens forward Princella Adubea makes triumphant return after 10-month injury break

Princella Adubea, the Black Queens striker, is thrilled to be back with the team after a long absence due to injury. She missed important qualifiers for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and the Olympic Games against Zambia.

Adubea, a former Ampem Darkoa Ladies star, has been named in the Black Queens lineup for the upcoming international friendly against Japan. She has been training with the team in Accra in preparation for the match.



In an interview with the Black Queens media team, Adubea expressed her disappointment over the team's failure to qualify for the Olympic Games.

She also expressed gratitude for her recovery, saying, "First of all, I will thank the Almighty God for how far He has brought me. It wasn’t easy, I think I was out of football for about months and it wasn’t easy for me. As a footballer, you need to be tough in everything so I will say I am thankful to God for how far He has brought me, I am so excited to be back."