Black Queens forward Princella Adubea makes triumphant return after 10-month injury break

Princella Adubea X.png Princella Adubea

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Princella Adubea, the Black Queens striker, is thrilled to be back with the team after a long absence due to injury. She missed important qualifiers for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and the Olympic Games against Zambia.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live