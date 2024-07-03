Black Queens players arrive in camp in style ahead of Japan friendly

The Black Queens, the senior women's national team, have started to arrive for their upcoming international friendly against Japan.

Head coach Nora Hauptle has selected 33 players for the match, scheduled for July 13 at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium in Tokyo.



The majority of the team, including Freda Ayisi, Princella Adubea, and Bridget Adu who are based in England, have already joined the training camp.



The team will undergo training in Ghana before heading to Japan.

The friendly match will serve as preparation for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, following the successful qualification of the Black Queens for the tournament in Morocco.



Meanwhile, Japan is preparing for the Olympic Games, a spot that Ghana narrowly missed after losing to Zambia in the qualifiers.



This marks Ghana's return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after a six-year hiatus.