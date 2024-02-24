Black Queens should have beaten Zambia 3-1 or 4-1 – Nora Hauptle

Nora Hauptle

Source: Football Ghana

Head coach of the Black Queens of Ghana, Nora Hauptle bemoaned missed chances on Friday evening after her side lost by a goal to nil to the Copper Queens of Zambia.

Ghana’s women’s senior national team locked horns with its counterpart from Zambia today in a first-leg meeting in the third round of the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.



In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Queens dominated possesion and created several chances but could not score.



Speaking in a post-match interview after Ghana lost 1-0, Coach Nora Hauptle praised her players but bemoaned the missed chances.



She said it was a game the Black Queens could have won by a three-goal margin or another day.

There are two games, another 90 minutes to go. I think we did well how we started the game. Ghana had possession today, Ghana played football today, the Queens were showing that we are able to play amazing football.



“In the first half we couldn’t create so many chances from the many possession. Normally we should win this game 3-1 or 4-1,” Coach Nora Hauptle.



Ahead of the second leg of the tie next week, Coach Nora Hauptle has set sight on turning things around when her team travels to Zambia.



The reverse fixture will be played on Wednesday, February 28.