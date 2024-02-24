Black Queens suffer 1-0 defeat to Zambia in 2024 Olympic qualifiers

Black Queens vs Copper Queens

Ghana's senior women's national team, Black Queens, experienced a setback during the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars were defeated 1-0 by the Zambian Copper Queens.



Despite playing with an attacking lineup in hopes of securing victory to take an advantage into the second leg meeting of the third round tie in the qualifiers, the Black Queens could not score and suffered a narrow defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.

The Copper Queens of Zambia scored a goal in the first half through a strike from top forward Racheal Kundananji, ultimately deciding the game.



With the defeat today, there is now pressure on the Black Stars as they head into the second leg to be played in Zambia.