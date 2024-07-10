Black Queens train in Kanazawa ahead of Japan friendly

The Ghanaian national women's football team, known as the Black Queens, commenced their initial training session in Kanazawa on Tuesday, July 9, following their arrival in Japan in preparation for an upcoming friendly match against the Japanese national team, Nadeshiko.

Upon their arrival in Narita, Tokyo on Monday, the Black Queens made a brief stop at Hotel MyStay Premier before heading to Kanazawa today to settle in and continue their training for the anticipated match.



After today's training session in Japan, the Black Queens will have daily training sessions leading up to Friday, which will mark the conclusion of their preparations.



The friendly match between Japan and Ghana is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 13, at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium.

While the Black Queens are using this friendly match as part of their preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Japan is utilizing the encounter to gear up for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.



