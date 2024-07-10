Sports

Black Queens train in Kanazawa ahead of Japan friendly

Black Queens 222 Black Queens team

Wed, 10 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghanaian national women's football team, known as the Black Queens, commenced their initial training session in Kanazawa on Tuesday, July 9, following their arrival in Japan in preparation for an upcoming friendly match against the Japanese national team, Nadeshiko.

