Black Satellites: Desmond Ofei to keep team unchanged against Gambia

Ghana will play Gambia on March 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of the Black Satellites, has expressed his intention to keep his team largely unchanged for their upcoming match against Gambia at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

The Ghanaian U20 national team faced a tough challenge in their tournament opener against Congo U20, resulting in a disappointing goalless draw.



Despite a disallowed goal that could have given Ghana the lead, Coach Ofei remains confident in his team's game plan and their ability to score goals and secure a victory against Gambia.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency and sticking to their approach, rather than adapting to the opponent.



The highly anticipated match between Ghana and Gambia is set to take place on March 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium.