Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Black Satellites must prepare well to qualify for World Cup - Emmanuel Agyemang- Badu

Screenshot 20241031 144629.png Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu has urged Ghana’s U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, to concentrate on their goal of qualifying for the upcoming U-20 World Cup.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live