Black Sharks beat Sand Elephants 5-3 in Beach Soccer AFCON Qualifiers

Ghana's Beach Soccer team, the Black Sharks, secured an early lead by defeating Cote D’Ivoire's Sand Elephants 5-3 at the Emancipation Beach Resort in Keta during the Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers.

Alfred Kwame Torsu scored for Ghana, with Wise Nyamadi and Ticor Kini each adding two goals. Despite the Ivorians netting three goals, it wasn’t enough to equalize the match.



The Black Sharks are now set to travel to Abidjan for the return leg on Saturday. Ranked among Africa's top twelve teams, Ghana will face Cote D’Ivoire again, competing for a place in the AFCON tournament.