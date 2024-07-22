Sports

Black Sharks beat Sand Elephants 5-3 in Beach Soccer AFCON Qualifiers

Ghana Black Sharks Beach Soccer Ghana's Beach Soccer team

Mon, 22 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's Beach Soccer team, the Black Sharks, secured an early lead by defeating Cote D’Ivoire's Sand Elephants 5-3 at the Emancipation Beach Resort in Keta during the Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live