Black Starlets players carefully selected for WAFU U17 Championship based on our ‘agoro’ style of play – Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston

Head coach of the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, has revealed that he carefully selected his squad for the WAFU U17 Championship with the playing style of the country in mind.

As a result, his team is expected to showcase the 'agoro style' of football during the tournament.



Kingston emphasized the importance of aligning player selection with the GFA's 'Agoro style' and highlighted the team's focus on dominating play and executing smooth transitions.

Additionally, he expressed his ambition to secure victory in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship to qualify for the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations.



The tournament is set to kick off in Ghana on May 15, with the Black Starlets facing Ivory Coast in their opening match.