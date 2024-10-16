Black Stars AFCON Qualifier Woes: Ghana lost it after failing to even beat Niger - Frimpong Manso
Frimpong Manso
Former Ghanaian footballer Frimpong Manso has expressed his disappointment over the Black Stars' struggles in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, pointing to the team's earlier failure to defeat Niger as a turning point.
According to him, the inability to secure a win against Niger signaled deeper issues with the team's performance and mindset.
He believes that such underwhelming results set the tone for the Black Stars' current difficulties, including their defeat to Sudan.
He emphasized the need for significant changes to restore the team's confidence and competitiveness.