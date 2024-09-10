Black Stars Coach Otto Addo to participate in CAF’s AFCON Coaches Symposium in Cote d'Ivoire

Otto Addo

Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the Head Coach of Ghana's Black Stars, is set to participate in the CAF Coaches Symposium scheduled for September 12-13, 2024.

Otto Addo, the Head Coach of Ghana's Black Stars, is set to participate in the CAF Coaches Symposium scheduled for September 12-13, 2024. This announcement follows a challenging qualifying campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana recently suffered a 1-0 defeat to Angola in Kumasi and managed only a 1-1 draw against Niger in Morocco.





Read full article