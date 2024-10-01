Black Stars Management Committee members must be paid but not $100,000 - Oti Akenteng

It has been reported that each member of the Management Committee was awarded $100,000

Francis Oti Akenteng, the former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has called for a review of the compensation provided to the Black Stars Management Committee members.

His remarks were made during a meeting with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Culture, and Tourism, where he addressed several football-related matters in Ghana.

It has been reported that each member of the Management Committee was awarded $100,000 after Ghana's participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, even though the team was eliminated early in the competition.



