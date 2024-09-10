'Black Stars are picking up gradually' – Nii Lante Vaderpuye despite poor AFCON qualifying start

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Source: Footballghana

Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the former Sports Minister, remains hopeful about the gradual improvement of the Black Stars, despite their rocky beginning in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

On September 9, 2024, the team was unable to secure a win in their second consecutive qualifier, settling for a 1-1 draw against Niger after a late equalizer at the Municipal Stadium in Morocco.



This result came on the heels of a previous 1-0 loss to Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Nonetheless, Vanderpuye believes there are encouraging aspects to take away from the match.



