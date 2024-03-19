Black Stars begin training in Morocco ahead of Nigeria and Uganda friendlies

The Black Stars are currently based in Marrakech, Morocco

Thirteen Black Stars players have arrived at the training camp in Marrakech, Morocco, gearing up for their upcoming matches against Nigeria and Uganda.

The players include Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Andre Ayew, Tariq Lamptey, and Antoine Semnyo. Additionally, joining the squad are Kassim Nuhu, Abdul Samed Salis, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Patrick Kpozo, Seidu Alidu, Ernest Nuamah, Jordan Ayew, and Denis Odoi.



The first friendly against Nigeria on Friday, March 22, 2024, holds significance as Otto Addo returns to lead the Black Stars. Following this, they will face Uganda on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in another thrilling clash.

These friendlies serve as crucial groundwork for the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.



