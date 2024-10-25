Black Stars can thrive with good preparation and determination – Habib Mohammed

Former Ghana defender Habib Mohammed has expressed his concerns regarding the recent difficulties faced by the Black Stars, emphasizing the need for thorough preparation and strong determination to achieve success.

The Black Stars have struggled significantly, experiencing consecutive exits from the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.



They recently faced setbacks against Sudan, putting their chances of qualifying for CAF's premier tournament at risk for the first time since 2004.



In their latest matches, the team managed a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium but then suffered a 2-0 loss to Sudan at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Libya.



In an interview with Kessben FM, the former King Faisal left-back dismissed claims of spiritual influences affecting the team's performance. He stressed that success hinges on proper preparation and a determined mindset.

"Success in football relies on preparation, determination, and the goals you set as a team. With these elements, you can achieve your objectives," he stated.



"While some may attribute outcomes to spiritual factors, I believe the key lies in the players' mentality. For the Black Stars to succeed, it’s crucial to focus on preparation and determination during matches."



The Black Stars are set to compete against Angola and Niger in their final group F matches next month (November).



Ghana must secure victories against the already-qualified Angola and Niger while hoping for Sudan to stumble against these same teams to maintain their chances for next year's tournament in Morocco.