Black Stars captaincy not for the Ayew family – Solar Ayew

Solar Ayew, the uncle of Jordan and Andre Dede Ayew, has emphasized that the Black Stars captaincy should not be reserved for the Ayew family members.

The Ayew family boasts talented players like Abedi Pele and his sons Andre, Jordan, and Rahim Ayew, as well as Solar Ayew, who is Pele's sibling.



Abedi Pele, who achieved success with Marseille in the UEFA Champions League, led the Black Stars in the past, while his son Andre Ayew currently holds the captaincy.

Coach Otto Addo recently announced a 26-player squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central Africa Republic, with captain Andre Ayew not included in the lineup.



