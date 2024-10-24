Sports

Black Stars’ challenges should be looked at holistically – Coach Nana Kweku Agyemang

Screenshot 20241024 070711.png Nana Kweku Agyemang

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The head coach of Vision Football Club, Nana Kweku Agyemang, emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle the issues facing the Black Stars. He stated that coaching is not the primary concern for the senior national team.

