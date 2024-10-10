Black Stars coach Otto Addo discusses stadium maintenance and importance of home matches

Otto Addo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's coach Otto Addo has highlighted the recent issues regarding stadium conditions in the country, emphasizing the necessity of maintaining facilities for international competitions.

Ghana was at risk of having to host their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan in another country due to an initial ban from CAF. The Baba Yara Stadium, which had been previously cleared for international use, was found unsuitable because of various problems, particularly the poor state of the pitch.

As a result, the National Sports Authority (NSA) decided to close all stadiums, including the Accra Sports Stadium, for extensive renovations to obtain a last-minute approval from CAF. Without these improvements, Ghana would have had to face the embarrassment of playing their home match abroad.



Read full article