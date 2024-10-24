Sports

Black Stars drop again in FIFA ranking, placed 14th in Africa

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Black Stars of Ghana have fallen in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola rankings following a winless streak during the October international window. They have dropped three spots from 70th to 73rd globally and are currently ranked 14th in Africa.

