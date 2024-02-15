Black Stars drop to 67th in latest FIFA World Rankings

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana's position in the latest FIFA World Rankings has dropped by six places due to its disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars finished the year 2023 in the 61st position but have now slipped to the 67th position globally, and their ranking has also dropped further on the African continent.



Ghana is currently ranked 14th on the CAF rankings, with Cape Verde, South Africa, and DR Congo all surpassing the four-time AFCON champions.



These changes were made after the conclusion of the 2023 AFCON tournament, which was hosted in Cote d'Ivoire, where the Elephants won the title.

Ghana was eliminated from the group stage after recording only two points from their three games against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



Côte d'Ivoire (39th, up 10) is among the African teams that are reaping the benefits of their continental triumph on home soil.



Nigeria (28th, up 14), who were the beaten finalists, have made significant progress, but they are no match for the Angola side they ousted in the last eight (93rd, up 24), who are the most improved team in the latest edition of the global ranking.