Black Stars is losing it identity - Former midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Source: Footballghana

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu a former midfielder, has expressed concern that the Black Stars are slowly losing their identity.

His comments followed the senior national team's 1-1 draw against Niger in their second Group F match on Monday.



This result places Ghana in third position, with only one point after two qualifying matches as they aim for their fifth continental title.

Agyemang-Badu, a FIFA U-20 World Cup champion, voiced his apprehension regarding the team's noticeable decline in performance.



Read full article