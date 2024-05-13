Black Stars jersey is heavy to wear - Dede Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew

During an interview with Canal+, Andre Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, discussed the significance of wearing the national team jersey.

As the team prepares for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, the 33-year-old expressed his thoughts on their prospects.



Despite the disappointment of their recent Africa Cup of Nations performance, Ayew remains optimistic and believes in the resilience of the team.



He acknowledged the weightiness of the jersey, describing it as a symbol that holds great importance for millions of people.

Ayew expressed confidence that the team will overcome their current challenges and bounce back stronger.



Looking ahead, his goal is to participate in his 10th AFCON next year, and he has also been nominated for the French Ligue 1's Goal of the Season Award as a player for Le Havre.