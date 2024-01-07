Black Stars management thanks Kwame Kyei for allowing national team to train at Sports Complex

Dr. Kwame Kyei

The Management Committee of the Black Stars has extended appreciation to Dr. Kwame Kyei for allowing the national team to use the facilities at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The national team has been training at the Sports Complex since Tuesday when camping started.



In a communiqué from the Ghana FA on Saturday, it has indicated that the training at the facility has come to an end with the Black Stars expected to return to training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



“The lads held their final training at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex at Abrankese on Saturday, January 6, 2024 - bringing to an end, four days of intensive training sessions at the facility.

“Chris Hughton's side will resume training at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday, January 7 ahead of the International friendly against Namibia on Monday, January 8, 2024,” parts of the communiqué from the Ghana FA said on Saturday.



In the communiqué, the Black Stars management committee thanked Dr. Kwame Kyei and the staff at the Sports Complex for their support for the national team.



“The Management of the Black Stars would like to express our profound gratitude to the owner of Nations FC Dr. Kwame Kyei, the entire staff, and groundmen for their support and assistance during our time at Abrankese,” the communiqué added.