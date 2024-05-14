Black Stars must improve after losing Nigeria, Uganda friendlies – Augustine Ahinful

Augustine Ahinful

Augustine Ahinful, a former Ghana international, is optimistic about the Black Stars' future performance despite their recent losses in friendly matches.

The national team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria and drew 2-2 with Uganda in Otto Addo's first two games since his reappointment.



The newly assembled technical team faced criticism following these results.



However, Ahinful views these setbacks as valuable learning experiences and emphasizes the importance of identifying weaknesses and striving for improvement.



According to Ahinful, losing friendly matches can be beneficial as it motivates the team to perform better in future matches.

He encourages Ghanaians to focus on the positives and work together to strengthen the national team.



In the meantime, Otto Addo is preparing to announce the squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) next month.



The matches are scheduled for June, with the Black Stars playing Mali in Bamako on June 6 and hosting CAR on June 10 at the Baba Yara Stadium for Matchday 3 and 4 respectively.