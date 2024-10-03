Sports

Black Stars must improve their game – Ghana legend Mohammed Polo

Screenshot 20241003 143942.png Mohammed Polo

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Legendary midfielder Mohammed Polo emphasizes the need for the Black Stars to enhance their performance to achieve qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Legendary midfielder Mohammed Polo emphasizes the need for the Black Stars to enhance their performance to achieve qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The four-time AFCON champions have struggled in their initial Group F matches, suffering a defeat to Angola and settling for a draw against Niger in September. In a recent interview, Polo urged the team to step up their game as they continue their quest for qualification.



Source: Ghanasoccernet