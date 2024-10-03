Black Stars must improve their game – Ghana legend Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Legendary midfielder Mohammed Polo emphasizes the need for the Black Stars to enhance their performance to achieve qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

