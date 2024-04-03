Black Stars new player Ebenezer Annan sees red in defeat to TSC Backa Topola

Ebenezer Annan

Ebenezer Annan, the new player for Black Stars, was shown a red card during Novi Pazar's loss to TSC Backa Topola in the Serbian top division on Tuesday.

Annan, who recently made his debut for the national team during the March international friendlies, was sent off just two minutes before the end of the match.



The Ghanaian youngster started in Novi Pazar's 3-4 defeat at home to TSC Backa Topola in Round 28 of the Serbian Super Liga. The visitors took the lead after nine minutes through Milos Pantovic, but the hosts quickly equalized two minutes later thanks to Adem Ljajic. Novi Pazar then scored again to go ahead in the 15th minute with Adem Ljajic's second goal.



TSC Backa Topola leveled the score in the 24th minute with a goal from Aleksandar Cirkovic, leading to a 2-2 draw at halftime. Serbia international Ivan Milosavljevic scored twice for the visitors in the 51st and 55th minutes to secure the victory.

Adem Ljajic of Serbia completed a hat-trick in injury time to reduce Novi Pazar's deficit. The 21-year-old Ghanaian defender has been performing well during his loan spell at Novi Pazar, making 23 appearances and providing two assists.



Since joining the club last summer from Bologna after a loan spell at Imolese in Serie D, Annan has been a key player for Novi Pazar and was even named the best left-back in the first half of the Serbian Super Liga last year.