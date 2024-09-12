Black Stars players fear injury on poor pitches - Karim Zito

Abdul Karim Zito

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Veteran Ghanaian coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed that players of the Black Stars may be underperforming in national matches due to worries about the subpar condition of local pitches.

This issue gained attention after Ghana's recent loss to Angola, where the state of the Baba Yara Stadium field was heavily criticized.



Following this defeat, CAF revoked its approval for the stadium, citing ongoing problems, which means Ghana may have to host their upcoming AFCON 2025 qualifying matches at alternative locations.

Zito noted that players accustomed to high-quality pitches abroad feel uneasy playing at home, fearing potential injuries.



