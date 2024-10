Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has criticized the Black Stars' technical team, stating it lacks the strength to transform players effectively.

He believes that their inability to develop talent is contributing to the team's ongoing struggles in international competitions.



Agyemang-Badu emphasized the need for a more robust coaching structure to enhance the players' performance and ensure the team's success on the continental stage.

His comments reflect growing concerns about the Black Stars' future and the importance of effective management in football.