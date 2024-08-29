Black Stars to open camp on September 2 to prepare for Angola clash

The Black Stars of Ghana are scheduled to begin their training camp on September 2 in preparation for their inaugural match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola.

The team will initiate their preparations for this important fixture according to a timetable established by GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum.

Players will arrive at the camp in stages, contingent upon their obligations to their respective clubs, with the complete squad anticipated to assemble by September 2.