Black Stars train in Accra ahead of Sudan clash

Black Stars

Source: Lighters Zone

A group of eleven players commenced training in Accra in preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan. The training session took place on Monday.

Among the notable attendees were Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Joseph Wollacott, Elisha Owusu, and Mohammed Salisu.

The remaining players included Frederick Asare, Isaac Afful, Antoine Semenyo, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Kudus, and Brandon Thomas-Asante. Additional players are anticipated to join the squad as they gear up for the upcoming matches.



