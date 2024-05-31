Black Stars training sesssion at UG Stadium open to public

Black Stars players at a training session

The Black Stars will hold their first training at the University of Ghana Stadium at 4:30pm on Friday, May 31, 2024 ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

The Stars will train in Accra for five days before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 for the crucial Group I encounter against the Eagles of Mali.

According to the Ghana Football Association, Friday’s training session is open to the media and the public.