Black Stars turn attention to June World Cup qualifiers after March friendlies

Jordan Ayew Black Stars The Black Stars failed to win against Nigeria and Uganda in the March friendlies

Wed, 27 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are the next focus for the Black Stars, following a disappointing performance in the March international window.

The team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria, conceding goals in both halves. In their last friendly match, Ghana twice relinquished the lead to draw 2-2 against Uganda.

Despite taking an early lead through Jerome Opoku and Jordan Ayew scoring a penalty, Steven Mukwala and Muhammad Shaban managed to equalize for the Cranes.

Ghana is now preparing for a crucial away match against Mali in the third round of qualifying, followed by a home match against the Central African Republic.

Currently, Ghana sits in third place in Group I with three points, having won one and lost one in the previous two rounds.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live