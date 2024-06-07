Black Stars turn attention to clash against Central African Republic after Mali win

Jordan Ayew scored the late winner for Black Stars

Source: Footballghana

Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, are shifting their focus to their upcoming match against the Central African Republic.

This comes after their victory against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifying clash.



The team aims to end the month of June with another win in Kumasi on Monday, June 10 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The game is set to kick-off at 7 pm. The recent win holds great importance for the Black Stars as it has propelled them to fifth place in Group I of the qualifiers.



