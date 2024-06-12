Menu ›
Black Stars' victory over Central African Republic touched the hearts of over 30 million Ghanaians – Kurt Okraku
Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana
President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku commended the Black Stars for their victory against Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He emphasized the significance of the win, stating that it brought joy to over 30 million Ghanaians.
