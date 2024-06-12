Black Stars' victory over Central African Republic touched the hearts of over 30 million Ghanaians – Kurt Okraku

Black Stars team

Source: Footballghana

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku commended the Black Stars for their victory against Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

